Ananya Panday’s 6 stylish outfits you would want to steal from her wardrobe

Ananya Panday’s fashion choices are totally eye-pleasing. The 23-year-old beauty’s stylish wardrobe is full of enticing clothes which will make you want to steal from her. She turns many heads with her sartorial picks on the red carpet, at parties, promotional events, and other places. So, we bring to you a little sneak peek into the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress' wardrobe.

1. Ananya Panday for Koffee With Karan Episode:

The actress looks super hot in western outfits. She glowed in a bright neon mini dress by Alex Perry’s spring-summer collection 2022. For Koffee with Karan episode, she styled her outfit with a couple of rings by Tara Fine Jewellery and Louboutin’s heels.

2. Ananya Panday for Karan Johar's 50 birthday:

Ananya looked smoking hot on Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration. The actress managed to grab many eyeballs for her divine look. She was styled by Meagan Concessio in a lavish gown by Yousef Al Jasmi’s Jasmicooo couture. Her sheer beige gown was full of embellished detailed work, which reminded us of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look. She kept her hair tied up in a neat bun, and looked marvellous in minimal makeup. With a diamond bracelet and studs, the actress finished her look.

3. Ananya Panday for IIFA awards 2022 press conference:

The 'Liger' actress knows how to make people get hooked on her fashion. She left her fans obsessed with green leather co-ords set from Dior, which she paired with a crisp white shirt for IIFA Awards 2022 press conference. Minimal makeup with nude shade lipstick, kohl filled eyes and easy wavy hair completed the actress's glamorous look.

4. Ananya Panday for Lakme Absolute Grand Finale:

Keeping it very minimal and elegant, Ananya walked the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. The actress looked stunning in a Falguni Shane Peacock off-shoulder dress that had a trail attached to it. Her pink-purple dress was full of embellishments and made her look like a princess. She chose a pink-toned makeup look for the day with a gold bracelet.

5. Ananya Panday for IIFA 2022:

The young, ravishing beauty looked absolutely stunning in a pastel ice blue gown by Marchesa Fashion that she chose to carry at IIFA 2022. Her gown had an intricate detailing with a thigh-high slit. She looked beyond beautiful as she dropped a couple of her pictures from her social media account in minimal makeup. She opted to style her locks in a bun and left some loose hair strands to frame her face. A pair of diamond drop earrings complimented her entire look.

6. Ananya Panday in saree for IIFA:

Ananya Panday made her debut at the IIFA 2022 (Internation Indian Film Academy Awards) and chose to wear Manish Malhotra’s white sequin saree from his Khaab collection. The actress looked flawless in a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in loose waterfall curls. She finished her look with a pair of dazzling rose white pear drop earrings from Narayan Jewels’ The Empress Collection.

