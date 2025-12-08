Ananya Panday channels new-age Banarasi glam in a parrot-print saree and backless blouse Ananya Panday’s parrot-print Banarasi saree is making waves for its fresh, playful take on handloom. With a dreamy backless blouse and soft glam, it’s a look rooted in culture but made for Gen Z.

New Delhi:

There’s something undeniably special about seeing a young Bollywood star embrace Indian handloom with such ease, and Ananya Panday just reminded everyone why she’s become a favourite on the fashion radar. Her latest look, a radiant parrot-print Banarasi saree, has taken over social media, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

A Saree That Feels Like Sunshine

The saree worn by Ananya features a bright and cheerful orange hue, accented with the use of fine golden threads. The designs of parrots provide an element of playfulness and whimsy. In addition to the historic significance of the saree, it has a very modern and youthful combination of these aspects, along with Ananya's unique sense of style.

What makes the look stand out is its simplicity. No dramatic pleats, no heavy draping, just a clean, effortless fall that lets the weave speak for itself.

The Backless Blouse Everyone’s Talking About

Of course, the backless blouse deserves its own moment. With dainty tie-up strings, the blouse brings a modern softness to the entire outfit. It adds just the right amount of glamour without taking away from the saree’s traditional charm. It’s stylish, confident, and understated, very contemporary-Bollywood.

Jewellery Kept Minimal, Impact Kept High

There’s magic in restraint, and Ananya proved it. Just a pair of elegant jhumkas, a delicate bracelet and a ring that catches the light at the right angle.

Soft Makeup That Lets Her Glow

Her makeup was kept wonderfully soft, with a hint of blush, a gentle highlight, nude lips, and eyes that were subtly defined. It’s the kind of makeup that enhances rather than transforms. Combined with a sleek low ponytail, Ananya looked fresh, radiant and beautifully put-together.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comment section. Words like “royal,” “angelic,” “dreamy,” and “pure elegance” kept repeating. Something is endearing about the way Ananya carries Indian wear, she makes it look easy, relevant, and incredibly chic for her generation.

ALSO READ: Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 revealed: Cloud Dancer decoded