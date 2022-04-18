WHAT! Alia Bhatt's radiant mehendi outfit by Manish Malhotra took 3000 hours of intricate handwork

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH MALHOTRA Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding pictures are here! The actress dropped priceless pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, giving a glimpse into the dreamy, close-knit ceremony. She looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, created by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Not only Alia but Ranbir too slipped into a stunning pink outfit for the ceremony. While their Sabyasachi wedding looks in white and gold stole our hearts, their Mehendi look gave vibrant and sparkling vibes. Alia's personalised pink lehenga had multi-colour floral embroidery.

She embraced a mix of traditional and contemporary looks in a halter neck and patchy lehenga set which she paired with polki and emerald jewels. Revealing details about Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding outfit, Manish Malhotra shared, "Alia Bhatt chose to personalize her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach, where approximately 180 textiles patches come together to mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed."

"The custom touches reminisce about her journey and depict symbolic elements of her memories. Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink Lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from kutchh. The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors. Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from brides' earlier outfits," he added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Their wedding festivities were a close-knit affair with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will be off to South Africa for their honeymoon soon.