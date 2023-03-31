Alia Bhatt's mehendi artist Jyoti Chedda shares five trending bridal mehendi designs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BRIDALMEHNDIQUEEN Jyoti Chedda's Instagram upload

Mehendi is a significant part of makeup in Indian tradition. Not only married women but teenagers and young girls also get mehendi designs done. Mehendi is compulsory on auspicious occasions according to religious perspectives as well. Many designs of Mehendi are popular this season. It is not only on the hands but also for the backless lehengas in tattoo style. From festivals to weddings, Mehendi has its craze. It is impossible not to talk about Mehendi in Indian Weddings. Heavy Mehndi in the hands of Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt further promotes the craze. So, here are the five best-trending designs by celebrity mehendi artist Jyoti Chedda-

1. Classy Minimal Mehendi: Till a few years back, women love to get Mehendi to decorate their hands. But for the last few years, the trend has changed. Now the Minimal Mehendi has started to attract everyone. Even the bride also likes to get Minimal Mehendi designs instead of heavy Mehendi for her special day. Alia Bhatt also had the same style of mehndi design in her marriage.

2. Picture of the groom-bride on hand: This trend can never be out of fashion among girls. It can become a special marriage memory.

3. Storyline Mehendi: This trend among girls going to become bride is new and viral. Recently, TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur also followed this trend in her marriage. People in this trend nowadays explain their relationships, proposals, affairs, etc. via mehendi designs. That's why it is called Storyline Mehendi.

4. Floral Mehndi: You can get a floral mehendi design for your wedding. This mehendi design will give you a classic look. If you are getting heavy mehendi designs, you can choose this type of floral design. A beautiful floral filigree design will give a perfect look for a wedding.

