Alia Bhatt dazzles in 160-year-old silk saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony

The long-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfolded on Friday evening, drawing attendees from diverse backgrounds, including celebrities and notable figures, to join in the lavish celebrations in India. Social media users are eagerly anticipating the glamorous fashion statements from both stars and distinguished guests.

From film promotions to special occasions, Alia Bhatt is known for her stunning saree appearances. At the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, the actress once again showcased her impeccable style. Accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's graceful entry promised yet another memorable saree moment for fashion aficionados.

Check out Alia’s look:

According to Diet Sabya, a renowned fashion watchdog on Instagram, Alia Bhatt selected a "160-year-old Ashavali saree woven in Gujarat," crafted from pure silk with a zari border made of 99% pure silver and approximately 6 grams of gold. This intricate piece, part of Manish Malhotra's esteemed archival weave collection, epitomises the rich tradition of Ashavali weaving, highlighting the designer's commitment to honouring India's cultural heritage.

Alia appeared stunningly ethereal in the fuchsia-pink saree, exuding a super chill vibe. She paired the saree with an intricately hand-embroidered blouse adorned with golden sequins, featuring a modern sweetheart neckline that blended contemporary flair with the vintage elegance of her ensemble. She accessorised with a gold and emerald choker necklace, traditional jhumkis, a mang tika, and kadhas. Completing her look was a centre-parted bun adorned with a gajra, understated makeup, and kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly complementing her overall styling.

Bhatt's choice to wear a vintage saree was not only a fashion statement but also a tribute to Indian textile heritage. Social media was abuzz with praise for Bhatt's look. Many fans lauded her for embracing tradition and showcasing the beauty of an heirloom saree.

