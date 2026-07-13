The cost of Akansha Ranjan's Gaurav Gupta reception look could pay for a whole wedding

New Delhi:

Celebrity wedding outfits continue to influence the world of bridal fashion, and Akansha Ranjan's reception look is a perfect example of how modern couture can be just as timeless as traditional silhouettes. After embracing classic elegance for her wedding, the actor turned to an exquisite Gaurav Gupta creation for her reception.

With its dramatic, elegant and romantic appeal, the outfit reflected the designer's signature aesthetic. The look has already become a source of inspiration for brides looking to move beyond conventional reception outfits.

A couture masterpiece by Gaurav Gupta

For her reception, Akansha chose a custom Gaurav Gupta lehenga reportedly priced at Rs 6.5 lakh. Staying true to the designer's futuristic couture language, the outfit featured delicate crystal embellishments that added a luminous touch without overpowering the overall look.

Instead of relying on extensive embroidery, the ensemble embraced sculptural craftsmanship, creating movement and dimension through its perfectly tailored silhouette. This made the bridal outfit both elegant and fashion-forward.

The sculptural cape took centre stage

One of the standout elements of Akansha's reception outfit was its signature sculptural cape, a hallmark of Gaurav Gupta's couture creations.

While adding an architectural touch, the flowing cape retained a soft, feminine appeal. It elevated the entire ensemble into a striking look that was both elegant and contemporary, making it perfect for a modern wedding reception.

The detailing also highlighted the growing popularity of bridal couture, where the focus is on construction, craftsmanship and artistry.

Jewels added sparkle to the contemporary look

Akansha kept her accessories minimal to let the couture ensemble remain the centre of attention.

The jewellery complemented the intricate crystal embellishments of the lehenga without overpowering them. Radiant makeup and a sleek hairstyle completed the overall look.

The styling served as an excellent example of how contemporary bridal fashion does not require excessive layering to make a lasting impression.

A fresh vision of modern bridal couture

Reception fashion has become increasingly experimental, and Akansha Ranjan embraced the trend effortlessly. While many brides continue to opt for heavily embroidered lehengas, she proved that couture craftsmanship and clean lines can make an equally striking statement.

The fusion of fluid draping, shimmering embellishments and sculptural detailing reflects a new chapter in Indian bridal fashion, where individuality beautifully meets heritage.

A reception look brides will want to save

Akansha Ranjan's reception outfit shows that Indian bridal fashion is no longer limited to traditional silhouettes, heavy zari embroidery or the colour red. Her sculptural cape, crystal embellishments and couture elegance perfectly blend bridal fashion with artistic craftsmanship.

For brides looking for a reception outfit that is fashionable, elegant and unforgettable, Akansha Ranjan's ensemble offers the perfect inspiration.

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