Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan & more: Worst dressed at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Almost every popular face from the Bollywood industry made their remarkable appearance at the star-studded birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar. Celebrities turned up to the party with the theme ‘Bring the bling’ and flaunted their best style. But, there were some whose fashion game turned out to be a big disaster. Here's the list of worst dressed celebs at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan disappointed many with her styling choice this time. The actress, who received so many praises for her 75th Cannes looks dressed exactly opposite at Karan’s birthday. She made an entry in a golden blingy gown with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. She chose to carry a black blazer over her gown that overshadowed her look. She could have worn something else, do you agree?

Malaika Arora

There's no doubt that Bollywood’s diva Malaika Arora is one of the best-dressed celebs of B-Town. But, this time the actress made us rethink about her fashion choices. Malaika, who on several occasions in the past has set major fashion goals disappointed in neon green shorts and a matching blazer with a pink satin bralette top.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra also attended Karan Johar’s lavish birthday night. Parineeti came in a silver metallic full sleeve short dress. The outfit felt kind of repetitive. More was expected from Parineeti.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia came dressed up as a pop of pink. She attended Karan Johar’s big night starry affair in a full sequin pink colour shirt with a matching skirt and heels. She has dressed much better in the past and given her sartorial choices, more was expected from the actress.

Shweta Bachchan

On one side, where Navya Naveli Nanda has been praised for her chic styling, her mother Shweta Bachchan failed to make a stylish appearance. Shweta came in a loose red maxi dress which had a deep neckline. She styled her dress with a two-layer heavy necklace. In addition to this, she carried a golden potli bag. What do you think of her fashion?