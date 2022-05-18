Aishwarya Rai's FIRST look from Cannes 2022: Bollywood actress ditches gowns for Valentino pantsuit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHANNN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai's first look from Cannes 2022 is out. The Bollywood actress ditched gowns and opted for a bold look in Valentino pantsuit. While the actress is yet to share her photos from the French Rivera, fan pages are sharing her pics from the event with American actor Eva Longoria.

For the unversed, this year, Aishwarya is attending Cannes 2022 with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

For Cannes 2022, India is the official Country of Honour at the 'Marche du Film', organised alongside the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Country of Honour status ensures India's presence as Focus Country at the Opening Night of 'Marche du Film' being organised at the Majestic Beach with the spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture and heritage.

The Indian delegation is led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and consists of film celebrities from across India. He walked the Cannes red carpet with celebrities from the world of Indian cinema. They included acclaimed actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan, music maestro A.R. Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and noted lyricist and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi. Appropriately, the minister described it as "a historic moment" for India.