Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision in white as she makes her Cannes debut in Sabyasachi saree | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : IG/ADITI RAO HYDARI Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. One of her graceful looks from the festival is out. Designer Sabyasachi unveiled her new look from the prestigious event on his Instagram handle, he shared a few glimpses of her. The 35-year-old actor opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was spotted donning an ivory organza saree, pairing it up with an emerald-diamond choker. Her red lips and basic makeup look complimented the entire look.

Aditi also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her look, and said that her 'ammaamma' (grandmother) would be proud of her. "My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji) Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial," she said.

Check it out here:

This marks the second Sabyasachi outfit been spotted at Cannes this year. Previously, Deepika Padukone wore a retro saree by the designer on the opening day of the festival.

Aditi also shared more pictures in the outfit on Instagram in a form of a reel that showed her in different locations in Cannes. With a background score of rendition of Snehidane x Chupke Se she captioned it, "A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version to this audio and tag me."

Also read: Hina Khan works up a storm at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet in a beautiful lilac gown | See pics

Apart from Aditi, several celebrities from India attended this year's Cannes Film Festival. Pooja Hegde, Helly Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia among others also made their Cannes debut this year. Deepika Padukone attended Cannes 2022 as a jury member.

-with ANI inputs