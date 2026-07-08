256 Hours, 131 Artisans, 1 Rare Ruby! Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding ring is truly one of a kind

New Delhi:

While Aamir Khan's wedding to Gauri Spratt may have skipped the grandeur that is a staple of most celebrity weddings, there was one detail that managed to catch everyone's eye: the stunning wedding ring chosen for Gauri. Despite keeping the ceremony simple, the couple opted for an incredibly unique piece of jewellery.

The custom-made ring from luxury jeweller QWEEN was anything but an ordinary wedding jewel, thanks to its exceptionally rare ruby and the painstaking craftsmanship behind it.

A ruby ring inspired by heirloom jewellery

At the centre of the ring is a natural cabochon-cut ruby in a deep oxblood hue. Unlike faceted gemstones, the cabochon cut gives the ruby a richer depth of colour and a luminous glow.

The ruby is set in a coronet-shaped gallery, creating the effect of a crown protecting the stone. The milgrain detailing on the band gives the ring a vintage feel, making it resemble a treasured heirloom.

Viewed from the side, the ring has the silhouette of a modern bombé signet ring.

An exceptionally rare gemstone

The ruby used in Gauri Spratt's ring was sourced from Madagascar and belongs to an exceptionally rare category of natural gemstones.

According to the brand, fewer than 0.1 per cent of natural rubies reach this level of quality, making the stone itself one of the rarest elements of the design.

The ring was created using a traditional prong setting and required more than 256 hours of craftsmanship, from the initial design process to gemstone setting and final finishing.

The story began months before the wedding

This wasn't Aamir Khan's first bespoke jewellery purchase from QWEEN.

Earlier this year, ahead of the brand's official launch, Gauri Spratt was seen wearing a rare aquamarine ring that Aamir had privately commissioned as a gift.

The Brazil-sourced aquamarine was surrounded by 40 natural diamonds, with the brand stating that gemstones of similar size and purity account for less than 0.3 per cent of aquamarines found globally.

More than an investor

While Aamir Khan is also a strategic investor in QWEEN, the wedding ring reflects a relationship that goes beyond business.

The actor became the brand's first customer when he commissioned Gauri's aquamarine ring. Returning to the same jeweller for the wedding ring suggests a personal association built on trust rather than investment alone.

Speaking about the creation, Amit Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of QWEEN, said, "At QWEEN, we believe a jewel should hold the emotion of the person it is created for. This ruby ring was designed as a deeply personal piece for Gauri, rare, natural and meaningful. To be chosen for a moment as intimate as a wedding is a very special expression of trust in the brand."

A wedding jewel with a personal story

Instead of choosing ostentatious diamonds or oversized statement pieces, Aamir Khan opted for a ruby wedding ring that reflected an appreciation for rarity, craftsmanship and thoughtful design.

For an intimate wedding, the ruby ring became something truly special because every detail was carefully considered and created to mark one of the most personal moments of the couple's lives.

Also read: Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's everything you need to know about Aamir Khan's future wife