WOW Wednesday! Khushi Kapoor's 7 unmissable styles that will uplift your fashion game

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI05K WOW Wednesday! Khushi Kapoor's 6 unmissable styles that will uplift your fashion game

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public, and ever since netizens are going gaga over her aesthetic pictures, make-up looks, and fashion styles. Khushi's dressing sense has always been praised by the fashion police. From her casual and chic style to glamorous looks, Khushi aces the game. Today, we bring to you diva's 7 most stylish looks that you should definitely give a try and win hearts.

DIY scarf and Pants

We have seen many social influencers trying on their hands on the DIY fashion pieces. From creating skirts out of shirts to tops out of pants, they have done it all. Khushi Kapoor too in her latest Instagram post made a DIY top from a satin scarf and teamed it up with beige pants. You can definitely try out this look as it's super simple and looks super stylish.

Backless dresses

If you are looking for a perfect date outfit then nothing beats a backless dress. You can try on teaming up a glamorous backless dress with sneakers to give it a more casual touch, just like Khushi.

Co-ord set

Co-ord sets are really in trend this season, but unlike those baggy pants and sweater, Khushi wore a skin fit pencil skirt and a cardigan. This is a perfect look for a winter brunch.

White dress

Just like an LBD, even a casual white dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. Take styling inspiration from Khushi and add an edge to your basic white dress through accessories like contrasting belt and hoop earrings.

All black look

Nothing beats the all-black look, especially in winters. Khushi seems to love black color, therefore so many times she has donned this look. In a birthday post to her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi shared a picture where she could be seen wearing a short black dress paired with long thigh-high boots and threw a black teddy bear jacket to complete the look. Indeed, this is perfect for a winter evening. She also paired a black sequins coat with black pants and kept her hair poker straight. This look is perfect for an office party or some formal occasion.

Crop top with lehenga

To amp up your Indian look, you can definitely go for a crop and a skirt/ lehenga. On so many occasions, Khushi has killed it with her this look. She clearly believes less is more, therefore to keep it classy avoid decking up with too much jewelry.

Oversized T-shirts

Known for her chic and cool style, Khushi rocks the oversize T-shirt look. And you can too, just pick some bright-colored T-shirt and pair it with your regular blue jeans and you are set to turn heads.