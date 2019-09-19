Tips to embrace the latest plus size trends for office wear

An outfit that makes you feel self-confident can be a game-changer, especially in the workplace. Nowadays power dressing is one of the necessary parts of our office life as it depicts your confidence and grooms your individuality at work. But nowadays it becomes difficult to choose classy and trendy clothes, especially for the plus sizes. Most of the problems are faced by the curvy people because not everything looks good on them and also sometimes they don’t feel comfortable too. For years, plus-sizes have been forced to make do with gaudy, cheaply made separates, sad-sack dresses, and matronly suits — but not anymore. At present every retail brand comes with trendy and edgy look plus-size collection. So here are few tips by Dipti Tolani, Founder, Salt Attire to be modish in office for plus size:

Find upper wear which moves with you and your curves- Button-down shirts can be tricky for busty women who have trouble with gaps or “peep-holes” being created between the buttons. Choose a material which stretches to allow for movement without fissures. Some suitable styles will be cut to create more shape with features like darts or ruching.

Office Fashion Trends

Purchase a pair of cotton pants - You don’t need to wear sleek and pencil skirts every day. Stock up on some cotton pants. Khakis and cotton always work, but if you want to let your style shine, you can try some patterns. Make sure the pattern is proportional. Small patterns can be lost on healthy women.

Always go for a pantsuit in a neutral or pastel shade - Pant suits are flexible and allow you to slip a jacket on to transition from casual to an important meeting. Choose a neutral shade like black, beige, navy, or grey, and pair them with colourful upper wears or sweaters

Use patterns wisely - You probably have heard that large horizontal stripes should be avoided, but there are ways to use stripes to your advantage. Stripes which angle inward can create the impression of shape and a smaller waistline. Thinner stripes are better stripes, and light coloured stripes on a dark background are perfect.

Accent with a long necklace and jewellery - A nice long necklace can elongate your features from your neck to your chest. Choose a necklace which drapes in straight lines before curving.

Plus size fashion

Now it’s time to flaunt your body not to hide it. Earlier people feel conscious for their body types and there were very limited options for them to wear elegant yet comfortable dress at work but nowadays appearance matters a lot more than the size so no matter if you are a plus size, dress up well.