Shop from these sustainable fashion brands and save the earth

Don't choose between style and planet. Switch to sustainable fashion with these brands

With the plastic menace spreading like wildfire, the apparel industry has been facing a lot of backlash for the massive popularity of fast-fashion. The use and throw culture that these fashion giants promote is a major contributor of microfibres- the flagbearers of understated plastic pollution in the world. If you're somebody who is carrying the baggage of your 'harmful for the earth' fashion choices, these are the sustainable fashion brands you should be shopping from. Check them out!

1. No Nasties

For people new to sustainable fashion or just stepping into the world of clean fashion, No Nasties is a great brand to start with. Just like its name suggests, the brand makes clothes with 100% organic, vegan cotton sourced from a co-operative farmer's society. They have a great number of options to choose for both men and women.

2. Anokhi

The pioneer of the sustainable fashion movement in Jaipur, Anokhi has been in the market for over 40 years. It has been reviving and preserving the handicrafts of Jaipur by showcasing and making them available to the world. Anokhi is known for using vegetable dyes and sustainable fabrics like cotton to produce beautiful looking affordable clothes.

3. H&M Conscious

One of the most popular fashion retail chains around the world, H&M was one of the very first's to start its sustainable fashion line, H&M Conscious. They have the most stylish clothes made with recycled, sustainable cotton - making you look super stylish while being environment-friendly altogether.

4. Ek Dori

A homegrown brand by Abhilasha Mehta, Ek Dori is the perfect place for you if you're looking for bright, quirky stuff. They have the most exquisite collection of handmade sarees as well as clothing made by upcycling old fabrics. Ek Dori aims to be as zero-waste as possible and often re-purposes scraps of clothing into fashionable statement pieces.

5. Diaries of Nomad

The most beautiful and vibrant of all, Diaries of Nomad is a must check-out brand for lovers of Indian fabrics like cotton and silk. Their clothes have the most beautiful patterns and designs and will remind you of India in very unusual ways.