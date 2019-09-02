Sonam Kapoor will blow your mind with her sassy pictures on magazine cover

Sonam Kapoor will blow away your mind with her sassy pictures on magazine cover

When one thinks of a fashionista in Bollywood, actress Sonam Kapoor’s name pops up in every mind! The actress is not just known to flaunt gorgeous outfits during every public appearance but in also admired for carrying every out of the box outfits in style. Sonam Kapoor oozes great confidence even when her clothes are quirky to another level. Even when other actresses think before donning ‘hatke’ outfit, Sonam Kapoor makes sure that she brings them into the trends. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film The Zoya Factor and has already been impressing the fans with her outfits but her latest appearance on the leading magazine is what became the talk of the town.

Sonam Kapoor shot for the cover story of Hello Magazine and looked uber hot. The actress flaunted shades of black, red and pink for the photoshoot and each of her pictures made sure that she hypnotizes the viewers. For the cover picture, Sonam flaunted a black classic jumpsuit with a ruffled cape from Azzi & Osta along with a classic diamond choker and a diamond ring, complemented with tied up hair and looked gorgeous. In another picture, the actress wooed everyone in a silk off-shoulder blouse and flared skirt from Avaro Figlio with Pantheon Dome Tanzanite earrings, paired with open curls. Check out her pictures here-

While talking about her personal and professional life with the magazine editor, Sonam Kapoor revealed that her life hasn’t changed much after marriage. She said, “I am basically living between London, Delhi and Dubai, but I have always been travelling, since age 17, so life after marriage hasn’t changed that much. Yes, having a home in each city, is stabilizing.”

The actress also spoke about what according to her is the best outfit she has worn this year and she said, “One of my style moments of the year, was my red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival. I walked for Chopard, and I think they decided to put their most exclusive necklace on me!.”

On the professional note, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with Rajkummar Rao and father Anil Kapoor. Now she is all set to treat her fan with The Zoya Factor which also stars Dulquer Salmaan.

