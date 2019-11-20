Sonam Kapoor's latest outfit is the perfect lesson on fall dressing; here's how to nail it

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor always hits the bull's eye. Be it the bohemian maximalist or chic city girl, she can ace any look and make it look well put-together and cool. The actress is currently vacationing in Los Angeles with her sister Rhea Kapoor and the girl gang is surely having the time of their life. Sonam has been actively sharing her vacation pictures with her fans on Instagram along with her drool-worthy well-styled looks.

Today, she uploaded a few pictures on her Instagram wearing a beautiful outfit that we think is perfect for fall dressing. For a day out at the Venice Beach, Sonam chose an olive coloured skirt-top combo from the label, Fatma Shaikh. Its a baggy top with batwing sleeves and cinched sleeves. The top has lace detailing running parallel laterally. The most eye-catching part of the top is its tie-up knotted detailing in the front, enclosing a deep- V neckline. She has paired the top with a calf-length same shade skirt high-waisted skirt with the same lace detailing running horizontally in two sections. Her choice of footwear- tan loafers with chained detailing are totally complementing the outfit. Big gold hoops, low bun, brushed eyebrows with a bold red lip adds the perfect amount of bling and glamour to the look.

Check out the pictures below!

Sonam looking surreal against the beachy skyline.

We love the tie-up detailing of the blouse. What about you guys?

Sonam Kapoor looking oh-so-stunning as always!

How to wear it for fall: Olive colour is totally fall appropriate. Just add a pair of nice thigh-high boots and a high-neck sweater inside, you'll be good to go. A nice jacket can also be a great addition.

Here are a few other pictures from her vacation that Sonam Kapoor shared on Instagram, posing alongside her sister, Rhea.

This totally makes us wanna go on a vacation too!

Too good!