Ruffles, puffed sleeves & flares all in one, Sonam Kapoor's latest saree look is a style treat

All bow down to the queen of style, for she hath us blessed with another major style moment. Looking ravishing in a simple green saree, Sonam Kapoor turned heads as she attended an episode of 'Movies Masti With Maniesh Paul' along with Rajkumar Rao.

'Movies Masti with Manish Paul' is the latest entrant in the list of television shows in India. It is a Bollywood based game show which will be hosted by the well-known television host, anchor, and actor, Maniesh Paul. Various B-town celebrities will be seen gracing the show and playing fun games that is bound to leave the viewers fully entertained.

Moving on to Sonam's look, she is wearing a dark green floral printed saree from the famous fashion designer, Masaba Gupta's label. It is a simple chiffon saree with an all-over print and a plain green border. What is noteworthy about her look is the super stylish blouse and silver jewellery. Her blouse features puffed sleeves with ruffled ends and a square neckline shows off her silver necklace perfectly.

Her silver jhumkas with silver pearl choker bring the much required oomph to the otherwise simple look. Her makeup and hair are perfectly done. The Cleopatra style eye-liner is a show-stealer and perfect bouncy hair with a middle parting and soft curls are gorgeous.

The look is super wearable and practical, that you can easily incorporate in your wardrobe too! This look is pure perfection and totally has our hearts.

Have a look at the pictures: