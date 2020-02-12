Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soha Ali Khan to walk for Shahin Manan at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan will be the showstopper at fashion designer Shahin Manan's debut at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. Titled Fernweh, a German word which means the longing for far-off places, the collection comprises of pieces made keeping travel in mind.

Soha said she is looking forward to bring Shahin's unconventional sense of style to the ramp. "I'm well prepped to break barriers and flaunt Shahin's unconventional sense of style. Her unique visionary carefully knitted into every outfit marks an imaginative style statement. Can't wait to Shine for Shahin," the actor said in a statement.

For the collection, the designer has used orange and navy as the prominent colours accompanied by mustard, green, white and sky blue. "My Spring/Summer'2020 collection coined from a German word, Fernweh, highlights wanderlust etched into our hearts. Each piece acts as a souvenir weaved with love.

"Accompanied by eclectic colours and quirky designs, I'm super excited to make my debut at Lakme Fashion Week with my Summer 2020 collection," Shahin said.

The designer will showcase her collection on February 15, a day before the LFW Summer/Resort 2020 concludes with a grand finale by ace couturier Amit Aggarwal.

