Shweta Bachchan had been 'The Bride Wore White', check out throwback pictures of her 1997 wedding

Shweta Bachchan Nanda had been Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla's bride for her wedding in 1997, almost 22 years ago. As ace fashion designers mark their 33 years of serving glamour and style statements to the industry, they share the priceless pictures of Shweta's wedding. They took to their Instagram account to share the glimpse of Shweta Bachchan's wedding with a Delhi based businessman Nikhil Nanda. Wearing an ivory white colour for the wedding was quite unusual at the time and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla made Shweta wear the unconventional. Here's what they have to say!

"1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious. @shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK"

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda have been blessed with two children, daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya.

They shared another post and thanked Jaya Bachchan for choosing them as the designer for their daughter's big day. They wrote, "1997: ​A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first-ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy“ - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK"

Seeing these 22 years old posts, we surely can believe that trends and styles do make a comeback. White, off-white, ivory colours are back in trend. In fact, the Zari embroidery and Chikankari work are the new trends these days. Shweta Bachchan also walked the ramp for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at the beginning of the year.

