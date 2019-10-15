The Kapoor-Khan clan is the OG fashion Royalty of Bollywood, here's proof

When it comes to fashion, Hollywood has the Olsens, Hiltons and a tonne more. In Bollywood, if there's one family that can be termed the 'fashion royalty' of Bollywood, it's none other than the Kapoor- Khans. The Khan women are known, not just for their beauty but for their unmatched style. Be it Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan or Sara Ali Khan, these royal beauties know how to set trends and take them forward.

It all started with the OG style woman- the yesteryear film actress Sharmila Tagore who was known as one of the most stylish women of her time. She is credited for pulling women out of the typical cliche saree clad image to the hot, confident bikini wearing babes. She was the first Indian actress to wear a swimsuit on screen in the 1980's movie, An evening in Paris. She also appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine, in a black and white bikini, breaking all the rules that the society had set for women in India, and the rest is history.

Sharmila Kapoor in a bikini.

She recently walked the ramp with actress Bhumi Pednekar for Dabiri by Ambika Jain & Divya Bindra Kapoor during the discolor & Savera Association at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Actress Sharmila Tagore with Bhumi Pednekar for Dabiri by Ambika Jain & Divya Bindra Kapoor during the discolor & Savera Association at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Sharmila Tagore looking radiant at Dabiri fashion show by Ambika Jain & Divya Bindra Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. A timeless beauty and lover of classic pieces, she is one actress whose stardom is never affected by the Boxoffice numbers. She has been on fire recently with back-to-back cover shoots and promotional activities and we have to say, there's not a look that we did not like. In fact, she is one actress who according to us can pull all the looks with an equal amount of panache and grace.

Look at her looking oh-so-rad in this red dress from Georgian brand, Materiel for the radio show of What Women Want!

Carrying the legacy of Kapoor-Khans forward, Sara Ali Khan has been setting fashion goals for all her followers non-stop. She has appeared on the covers of most of the well-known magazines, including the latest one for GQ India.

Channeling her inner boss-woman she is sporting an all-black look with oversized blazer and pants. Check out her look here:

Here's cheering for more awesome looks from the Khan clan! Keep 'em coming ladies!