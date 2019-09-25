Samantha Akkineni in a pastel floral lehenga is everything that dreams are made of

One of the most well-known female stars down south, Samantha Akkineni needs no introduction. She has a lot of accredited movies to her name including Ye Maaya Chesave, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, etc. Even up north, she is well known for having acted in Makkhi.

With an Instagram following of over 7.8 million followers, Samantha made quite a buzz recently, when she uploaded pictures of her in a beautiful floral lehenga. Donning a pretty pastel number by Shyamal & Bhumika, she did a photoshoot for the designer duo for their new store opening in Hyderabad. The beige lehenga that features intricate floral embroidery in pastel shades, has a sheer dupatta with broad borders. The blouse also features heavy embroidery and looks absolutely stunning.

She paired the lehenga with a sleek bun and very natural make-up with highlighted eyes. The beautiful emerald choker necklace with drop earrings added the much-needed color to the whole look!

Have a look at the pictures here-

Samantha made a lot of headlines last year when she married actor Naga Chaitanya, in a traditional Hindu as well as a white wedding. During a chat show, the host revealed that Samantha and Naga were in a live-in relationship before getting married to each other. She asked, "what are the 3 things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man."

Samantha replied, "Pillow is the 1st wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us." leaving us in jitters.

Totally looking forward to their amazing chemistry and Samantha's amazing looks!