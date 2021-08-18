Why Rhea Kapoor chose white chanderi sari with pearl veil for her wedding with Karan Boolani?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOOR Rhea Kapoor chose Anamika Khanna's off-white chanderi sari with pearl veil for her wedding day

Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. The diva chose to ditch the traditional red lehenga for her intimate wedding ceremony and wore an off-white chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired the gorgeous sari with a pearl veil which became the talk of the town as soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet. Rhea Kapoor looked gorgeous in her unconventional bridal look and set an example for all future brides.

Designer Anamika Khanna went candid about the idea behind Rhea's out of the box look. She revealed that the filmmaker was always sure that she does not want to 'be that conventionally overdressed bride.' Khanna told TOI, "While we were discussing how she (Rhea) would like to dress up for her wedding some 5 to 6 years ago, Rhea was very much clear in her head that she won't be that conventionally overdressed bride. And going by the current pandemic situation where her wedding was going to be a low-key affair and rather an intimate one we decided to stick to a beautiful chanderi sari"

She added, "I was sure that we will not be doing a lehenga for her as she was never that lehenga type of girl. Rhea has a very strong personality and we wanted to give her something meaningful which symbolises love and timelessness. For me, my inspiration while doing this look was Rhea herself. That's how everything fell into place."

Rhea Kapoor wore a pearl veil by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. talking about how the idea came into being, Anamika Khanna said, "Brides put a pallu on the head during their wedding rituals, but we didn't want her to use her sari's pallu to cover her head with. That's when we decided to do this veil with Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. The whole point was to create a unique look and it just struck us that we should make the veil in pearls. We wanted her wedding look to be timeless and work as a heritage piece."