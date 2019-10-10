Happy birthday Rekha: 5 timeless saree looks from the 'Umrao Jaan' of Bollywood

"The world threw stones at her, and she built a castle out of them." This saying stands very true for the timeless beauty of Bollywood, Rekha. Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan, Rekha is known and acknowledged as one of the finest actresses Indian cinema has ever seen. Starting her career at the tender age of 13, she brought to life some of the most iconic female characters of the Indian film industry, be it the courtesan Umraojaan, or a 'the other woman' in Silsila. She fought Bollywood's patriarchy with her strength, reinvented herself, and emerged a winner every time.

With beauty that has stood the test of time, Rekha is also known for great style and everlasting beauty. Be it an awards night or a wedding in Bollywood, Rekha is seen in the most beautiful silk sarees ever. She is particularly fond of kanjivaram silk sarees, going by the number of times we've seen her sporting them. So as an ode to the graceful actress on her 65th birthday, we have 5 most stunning saree looks from Rekha.

1. The classic gold.

Nothing can ever beat Rekha in a gold saree. The actress has a huge collection of golden silk sarees and loves to sport them on various occasion. This timeless piece here, paired with gold jhumkas, red lips and bindi is perfect.

2. Pure purple madness

We are in love with the vibrancy of purple on the beautiful ivory shade. The sheen of silk looks great on ivory and the red lips and bangles add a great contrast. Rekhaji has paired it with stunning jewelry with pearl details.

3. The iconic ivory

We have no words. Rekha is an epitome of grace in this saree.

4. Ravishing in red

The stunning red kanjivaram, red bangles, maang tika and ganjra in her hair makes for a perfect look. Rekha shines bright in red lips and pich of sindoor.

5. Parrot green fantasy

Rekha in a beautiful kanjivaram saree.

Only Rekhaji can carry such a bold colour with such panache. The two strikingly bold colours look great against eachother and Rekha is a vision to behold in this.