5 most beautiful real bride photos that will make you want to get married right now

A girl's wedding day is one of the most beautiful days of her life. There is no excuse for her to look the best version of herself and make for the bride of her dreams. Though every bride looks special in her own way, but we found these 'extra' stunning ones who would definitely make you want to get married right now! Presenting these 5 stunning brides who are giving us the perfect bride goals!
1. Ravishing in red.
View this post on Instagram
Love how this bride paired a plain blouse with her heavy lehenga skirt! Notice her dupatta- can you name an actress who wore a similar one? . . . Shot by @axioo.portraiture @donnywg Planned by @eventures.asia Outfit by @sabyasachiofficial Makeup by @stylebysusmita . . . . #indianwedding #wedding #bride #indianbride #bridesofindia #bridallook #bridaljewellery #bridaljewelry #bridalmakeup #makeup #makeupideas #twirling #redlehenga #lehenga #sabyasachibride #sabyasachi #portrait #bridalportraits
Chicago based real bride Karen Patel chose a classic red number for her wedding and shined bright on her wedding. We love that the outfit is so well balanced with a heavy lehenga and dupatta with a plain red blouse. A refect choice for the traditional bride.
2. Perfection in pastel.
View this post on Instagram
We.Absolutely.Love.These.Two!!! Rupani & Chirag ❤️ Make Up 💄💋: @paveena.rathour Wedding Planning: @theweddingnetworkasia #BridesofIndia #IndianBride #weddingwireindia #indianwedding #indianweddings #indianweddingphotographer #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer #candidphotography #wedmegood #weddingsutra #wedtalkindia #wedwise #weddingplz #wedabout #Wedzo #ZoWed #shaadisaga #shaadimagic #theweddingbrigade #instawedding #bridesmaids #indianwedding #portraitphotography
Not a fan of bright reds and pinks? No problem! Take inspiration from real bride Rupani and choose a pastel coloured lehenga for your wedding. We are completely digging on her pastel pink lehenga with gold embroidery. The contrast of green jewellery is the perfect amount of colour and subtlety.
3. Floral Fantasy
View this post on Instagram
Real bride Riya Patel @riyap in Sabyasachi for her wedding in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, California. Jewellery by @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: @milighosh Makeup by @makeupbybrookehill Hair by @georgefrag1 Location Courtesy: National Golf Course, Palos Verdes, California Wedding planned by @eleganteventsllc #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #PalosVerdes #LosAngeles #California #DreamWedding #DestinationWedding #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi@sabyasachiofficial
If you're a bride who wants to keep things traditional and different at the same time, take inspiration from real bride Riya Patel who chose a beautiful floral number from Sabyasachi for her wedding in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, California. We can't take our eyes off the stunning floral embroidery and the choice of green contrasting jewellery is the perfect punch of colour in the outfit.
4. Velvet richness...
View this post on Instagram
Real bride Amanpreet Toor @aman.k.bains in Sabyasachi for her wedding in California, U.S.A. Photo courtesy @ialamphoto Makeup and hair by @peacelovesakina #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #California #USA #DreamWedding #DestinationWedding #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Looking like a million bucks, real bride Amanpreet Toor is giving us total 'maharani feels'. She is wearing a wine velvet lehenga from Sabyasachi for her wedding in California, USA. If you're looking for a heavy traditional bridal look, she will give you a major inspo!
5. The bride who did her own lehenga...
View this post on Instagram
We just got back from Sri Lanka after documenting Kritika and Ankit’s beautiful beach wedding. Hands down, one of the most fun brides we had the pleasure to chill with in 2018! She designed all her wedding outfits herself and looked absolutely stunning through the 3 day affair. Say hello to @kritikasingh24 and follow her lovely work @kachatanka 💗 #indianwedding #indianweddings #indianweddingphotographer #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer #candidphotography #wedmegood #weddingsutra #wedtalkindia #wedwise #weddingplz #wedabout #Wedzo #ZoWed #weddingsutra #theweddingbrigade #instawedding #bride #srilanka
We just can't get enough of this particular lehenga look designed by the bride herself. Look at the pom-pom detailing on the dupatta and the perfect combination of oranges and pinks. Too good!