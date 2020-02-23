Priyanka Chopra remembers late designer Wendell Rodricks at fashion event (In Pics, Videos)

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra is a vision in black as she walks the ramp in Mumbai (In Pics, Videos)

Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and no one can take that away from her. PeeCee got married in December 2018 to international pop singer Nick Jonas and ever since she has been shuttling between Los Angeles and Mumbai to balance out her professional and personal life in both the places. The diva arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night and walked the ramp for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in style. Speaking about one of the pioneers of Indian fashion, Wendell Rodricks she said, "It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."

Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on February 12. He was 59 years old. Fashion industry and Bollywood celebs were in a state of shock after learning about the sudden demise of Rodricks. He was a pioneer of resort wear and sustainable fashion and an activist of gay rights and environmental issues. He was one of those celebrated designers who were very loyal to his roots. He got the Padma Shri in 2014 for a collection that showcased outfits with Braille.

The fashion event kickstarted with Priyanka Chopra, who is also the brand representative for Blenders Pride, walking the ramp in her sensational style. Now, pictures and videos from the glamorous event have made it to the internet, and we can't help but stare in awe of the stunning Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra .

Priyanka Chopra on the ramp

The Sky is Pink actress put together a black outfit that had a cape jacket of sorts cut from a different fabric than the dress, and it was held together with an embellished belt of sorts. Her hair was different and the makeup stunning, she finished the look with a pair of black heels.

Priyanka Chopra