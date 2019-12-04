Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra is a vision in red as she attends UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York, see pictures

International icon Priyanka Chopra has been a treasure trove of style inspiration. While some stars might stay in the neutral zone, the Quantico actress doesn’t shy away from vibrant hues, especially when it comes to tangerine, pink and red.Whether your look skews toward comfy and casual or bold and edgy, there are several style lessons we can learn from the diva. Recently, PeeCee stepped out looking stunning as always while attending the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New Yor​k.

Priyanka Chopra kept her makeup pretty basic, opting for a swipe of shimmery eyeshadow across her eyelids and a subtle flick of winged eyeliner. As for her lips, she’s gone for a sheer wash of a pinky nude lip colour. Take a look:

At the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, The Sky is Pink star was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work.

The Sky is Pink actress stunned in a red gown and, surely made heads turn at the prestigious event.

On the work front, Priyanka made a comeback to Bollywood with the Sky Is Pink, which opened to positive reviews.