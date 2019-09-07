Image Source : INSTAGRAM Price of Sonam Kapoor's Bottega Veneta bag will leave your jaws dropped

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor knows how to ace her look every time she steps out of the house. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film The Zoya Factor and has been travelling to different cities for the same. A few days ago, the actress got clicked on the airport carrying a Bottega Veneta bag and its cost made netizens’ jaws dropped in amazement. Sonam Kapoor loves to carry accessories that stand out along with her uber stylish looks. Even when she gets clicked at the airport, the actress looks her best from head to toe.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor carried a brown Arco bag during one of her outings and the cost of her bag is more than Rs 2 lakh. As soon as this piece of information surfaced the internet, netizens were left in shock and they suggested that one can pay for the down-payment or first installment of a car or a house with the same amount of money. There is no denying that bags are more expensive than clothes and Bottega Veneta is one of the leading brands in the world.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pictures here-

On the related note, Sonam Kapoor recently visited a Ganesh Pandal as a part of the promotions of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. She donned a beautiful red Anarkali during her visit. It is also said that Sonam Kapoor will be promoting her film wearing shades of red for the Zoya Factor. In the film, Zoya aka Sonam plays the lucky charms for the Indian cricket team.

The Zoya Factor | Official Trailer

The Zoya Factor also has actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on a book with the same name by Anuja Chauhan and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is all set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019. See the trailer of the film here:

