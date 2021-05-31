PICS: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor, celebs twinning in same outfits

Image Source : OFFICIAL HANDLES Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor, celebs twinning in same outfits

Celebs put in a lot of efforts to finalise their look and deciding upon their OTT outfits. But there have been several instances when celebrities were spotted wearing the same outfit. The most recent one: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anne Hathway wore the same black bodycon by designer Alexandre Vauthier black for different photoshoots.

Priyanka wore the figure-flaunting dress worth Rs 4 lakh for her photoshoot as the cover face of fashion glossy Vogue Australia. The silk embellished-trim maxi silk dress had gem embellishment, slim cut, square neck, and spaghetti straps and is from the French label's SS21 collection. On the other hand, Anne wore the dress for her shoot for CR Fashion Book China.

PeeCee's look was also compared to one of Deepika Padukone's old pictures in which she was wearing a black, floor-length Tom Ford gown. The comparison did not go well with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and lashed out at a media outlet who asked its followers on social media for which actress pulled off the black gown better. Madhu reacted to the tweet by writing, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor were clicked by the paparazzi wearing the same Zimmerman dress. Shraddha styled the white and pink floral mini with plunging neckline and bell sleeves with a pair of off-white strappy heels and kept her makeup neutral and left her brunette mane down in soft waves.

Alia chose to do a bohemian braided hairdo that added extra oomph to her look. She then opted for glowy makeup while sticking to strappy heels and accessorised it with a cross-body sling .