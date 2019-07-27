Nudes, pastel colors dominated Day 5 of ICW 2019

Nudes and pastel colors that were soothing to the eyes dominated the Day 5 of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday as designers Falguni and Shane and Reynu Tandon showcased their annual couture collections. Tandon's collection titled "The Savannah Saga", inspired by the pink sky and sunset witnessed by the designer while on a drive to Lake Tahoe in the USA, saw Indian silhouettes, presented with modern sensibilities. Actress Rakul Preet Singh closed her show, wearing a dull pink lehenga choli with Resham thread embroidery and gold laser cut work.

Models walked down the ramp wearing beautiful floor-length Anarkalis, gowns, lehengas with contemporary satin blouses, kurta with dhoti pants and sarees in soft hues of ivories and beige. The color palette also included powder lilacs, old rose, mint greens. The designer has used satin and chanderi fabrics with a lot of mirror work and gold laser cuts. Nets and georgettes were also used to add a classic definition to the range.

Explaining her idea behind the collection, Tandon said: "I imagined how a modern Indian girl would like to be dressed up when on a destination wedding. The collection is about them. An Indian look with an international touch". The label Falguni Shane Peacock showcased a collection titled "Bonjour Ajmer", which was an ode to the pink city, Jaipur and were dominated with ivories, beige, white and golden. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan marked her debut on the ramp and walked as the showstopper for the designer wearing an ivory-colored trailing, heavily embellished and intricately embroidered lehenga with a buckle, and a matching full-sleeve blouse.

Cinderella gowns and lehengas with long trails were the highlights of the show. Zardozi and applique have been intricately used in the lehengas. For blouses and cocktail wears, the designers have used sheer and net. There were heavily embellished sarees with Swarovski work. Mirror was also prominently used in the collection. Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, gold and midnight blues were also included in the color palette. Falguni said: "Today, even if the wedding is taking place in India, the bride wants to look like an international bride. Our collection is inspired by the architecture and everything that Jaipur has got. We have tried to execute the whole idea in a modern way. The collection reflects the idea."