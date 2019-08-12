Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Shloka redefine elegance in floral outfits, check out pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Shloka redefine elegance in floral outfits

Nita Ambani made her presence felt at RIL's 42nd Annual General Meeting along with her husband Mukesh Ambani and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani. Not just the businesswoman but her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani were also present at the grand event where Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company's retail arm will soon unveil Reliance New Commerce, an initiative to digitally connect kirana stores across the country. While the Ambani’s gathered for a professional meeting, their looks caught the attention of the netizens which included hues of pink and floral prints.

During the outing, Nita Ambani arrived with her husband Mukesh Ambani and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani. She looked elegant in her light pink suit paired with a diamond necklace. She kept her look minimalistic which is apt for a business gathering and her infectious smile stole away the show. On the other hand, Nita Ambani’s mother-in-law was seen in a floral print saree and husband Mukesh opted for a crisp black suit. Interesting his pink tie perfectly complimented with his wife’s outfit.

Isha Ambani turned many heads as she appeared at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries. The entrepreneur was spotted wearing a floral kurta and palazzo set by Sabyasachi. Isha opted to keep her hair open and her makeup simple.

Shloka Ambani arrived for the event with her husband Akash Ambani and the couple looked adorable. Just like Isha, Shloka also opted for a floral print Anarkali kurta for the occasion and kept her hair open. She walked inside the venue hand-in-hand with her husband and they also posed for the paparazzi.

Radhika Merchant, who is supposedly dating Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani, was also present at the meeting. She opted for a blue and white floral kurta set and looked heavenly.

