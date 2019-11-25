Neena Gupta wears a saree designed by 'beti' Masaba; looks drop-dead gorgeous

One of the most polished and fine actors that Bollywood has, Neena Gupta needs no introduction. The veteran actress, who has given Indian cinema as well as TV some of its most memorable performances and characters is now making news for her fashion choices. The powerhouse performer, who is the mother of fashion designer, Masaba has been making a lot of head-turning fashion statements, especially from her daughter's brand called 'House of Masaba'. The most recent addition to the list of head-turning looks is an emerald saree with an off-shoulder blouse.

Neena took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her wearing an emerald green crinkled saree from House of Masaba’s AW19 collection. The outfit featured a green ombre crush skirt saree with pleated cowl embellished palla. The off-shoulder blouse features heavy embellished embroidery and magenta motifs on the bell sleeves. Neena paired the saree with stunning gold choker necklace and matching earrings and a little pink bindi and left her hair open.

She captioned the image as, "Love this one from my beti @masabagupta"

Here's the picture:

Later, Masaba also took to Instagram sharing three pictures of her mother wearing the same attire. The actress is seen posing for the picture, looking beautiful and visibly happy.

Below are the pictures shared by Masaba:

Masaba had also worn the same piece on Diwali this year. She looked equally stunning. Check out the picture below:

Neena Gupta was last seen in movie Badhaai Ho for which she received Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.