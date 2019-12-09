Miss Universe 2019 title bagged by South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi, India's Vartika Singh left far behind

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe. She, along with Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson were the top two contestants for the Miss Universe title. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday.

Tunzi's Miss Universe bio says, "She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."

The question that lead her to vistory was "What is the most important thing you should be teaching young girls today?" The top five contestants were: Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Thailand and South Africa.

Oprah Winfrey too to Twitter to congratulate the beauty. She wrote, "Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls (sic)."

Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/YL0NeO40QU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 9, 2019

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world's biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up. Also part of the top 5 were Colombia and Thailand.

The announcement of the winner was made on Miss Universe's official Instagram account. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, from the Philippines, presented Tunzi with the crown.

This is the third Miss Universe crown for South Africa, with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters being declared the winner in 2017.