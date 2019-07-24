Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2019 17:52 IST
Malaika Arora's fashion game seems on point as she was spotted in white shirt and striped pants

Malaika Arora is known for her figure and poise. She is one of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress is often spotted outside gym, salon, restaurants, etc. carrying herself in the most elite form. Recently, Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon and her fashion game was truly on point. The Chaiyaan Chaiyaan actress was spotted in a white shirt and black and white striped pants. She chose to keep her hair open, might be because of the recent hair therapy or a spa. She was seen complimenting her look with an electric blue bag that she carried on her shoulder.

Malaika Arora's latest photos

India Tv - Malaika Arora latest photos outside a salon in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora latest photos outside a salon in Mumbai.

India Tv - Malaika Arora was spotted in a white shirt and black n white striped pants. 

Malaika Arora was spotted in a white shirt and black n white striped pants. 

India Tv - Malaika Arora chose to leave her hair open during the Mumbai Rains. 

Malaika Arora chose to leave her hair open during the Mumbai Rains. 

India Tv - She was seen sporting Sport shoes, matching to the colour of her pants!

She was seen sporting Sport shoes, matching to the colour of her pants!

India Tv - Malaika Arora chose to apply Pink colour lip shade that looks lovely with a white shirt!

Malaika Arora chose to apply Pink colour lip shade that looks lovely with a white shirt!

Malaika Arora has been much in news for opening up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and accepting her relationship openly with Arjun Kapoor. Though the couple has not yet decided to get married, yet the news about their wedding dates keep buzzing around.

