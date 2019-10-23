Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: 5 looks that remind us why she's the 'Mallika' of our hearts

If the phrase ''Aging like fine wine" had a representative, actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter Malaika Arora would definitely be a top contender. One of the hottest moms in Bollywood, Malaika Arora is a well-known name in the Indian film circuit. In an industry like Bollywood, where actors are forgotten even before they make a debut, Malaika has stood the test of time and has been one of the most loved celebrities, ever since her entry.

Decades ago she made us swoon, dancing on ''Chaiya Chaiya'' a train top and 21 years later she continues to rule our hearts with her sexy dance numbers, awesome vacation pictures and Yoga videos. She is a fitness inspiration for all ladies out there with one of the best bodies to boast of, in the B-town.

On her 46th birthday this year, we bring to you 5 most memorable looks from the actress. Have a look!

1. Pink Perfection

2. Sunshine yellow

3. The pantsuit royalty

4. Vision in white

5. The Indian beauty

Happy Birthday Malaika! Have a wonderful year ahead!