Major fast-fashion brand to offer apparel rental services with an aim to support sustainable fashion

H&M to offer apparel rental services with an aim to support sustainable fashion

With the talks of sustainablity and environmental consciousness going around for a while now, fashion industry is also trying to pull up its socks by looking at ways to reduce pollution caused by it. For those of you who don't know, fashion industry is the second largest cause of pollution in the environment.

Making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, the Swedish fast-fashion brand, H&M is all set to set-up a weekly rental service for its customers.

According to Business Of Fashion, the brand is all set to try out its clothes renting service in its flagship store in Stockholm, Sweden. The fast-fastion retailer, Hennes & Mauritz is currently testing this model that will be limited to a choice of 50 clothing ensembles for $37. Customers would be able to rent up to 3 articles at a time.

This rental model would be offered to the members of company's loyalty programme. The company will assess trial in three months before expanding any further. H&M will also have stylists who will offer the members a personalised experience.

Daniel Claesson, H&M’s head of business development, said, “We have a huge belief in rental, but we still want to test and learn quite a lot and do tweaks and changes.”

How nice it would be to be able to wear a versatile range of clothes without buying new things and not contributing to the pollution problems? Great right! We hope H&M brings their rental services to India too!