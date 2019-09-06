Friday, September 06, 2019
     
Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in her V-neckline maroon sequined dress- See pics

Madhuri Dixit looked uber glamorous and glowing in her maroon V-neckline sequined dress, she wore for IIFA press conference in Mumbai.

September 06, 2019
Bollywood's evergreen Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif recently attended IIFA press conference in Mumbai. Madhuri Dixit looked uber glamorous and glowing in her maroon V-neckline sequined dress. She took to her Instagram account to share the glimpses of her photoshoot. Indeed, her fans can’t stop drooling over her bold avatar.

IIFA Press Con #IIFAHomeComing

Madhuri Dixit rose the temperature as she wore a beautiful maroon gown for the recent IIFA press conference. She is indeed aging like a fine wine, looks as glamorous as ever. She paired her dress with nude shade heels.

#IIFA ready ♥️

Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is known for her grace and poise. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair with soft curls, she added oomph to her overall look. She dances like a diva and is known for her remarkable contribution in Bollywood. 

@madhuridixitnene 🌺❤️ #SalmanKhan #MadhuriDixitNene #IIFA20 #IIFAHOMECOMING

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank, sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt. Though the movie failed to impress the audience, however, Madhuri Dixit’s fans were glad to see her back on the big screen.

