Karwa Chauth 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 gorgeous festive looks to take inspiration from

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan traditional looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to impress her fans with her beautiful fashion choices. Be it Cannes Film Festivals' red carpet or any festivity, the diva's style game is always on point. In the recent years her love for ethnic has grown quite more and that is clearly visible from her latest event appearances as well as parties. Ash usually carries her sarees with utmost grace and also looks breath-taking in lehengas specially during festivals.

Now since we are talking about ethnics and festivals, Karwa Chauth is just around the corner. Apart from fasting for their husbands a lot of women dress up with Solah Shringar (16 embellishments) which includes, flowers in the hair, bindi, kajal, earrings, necklace, bangles, mehendi and more. And if you too are planning to look your best then who better to take fashion inspiration from than the former Miss World herself. Yes, you can have some style cues from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's previous traditional avatars from the pictures she shared on her Instagram handle.

Traditionally Karwa Chauth is dedicated for reds but now a days women like to experiment with colours. We have curated a list of our favourite pics of Ash where she is seen looking oh-so-graceful in sarees, lehengas and traditional gowns.

In a few clicks Aishwarya is clad in a red saree, wearing gajras while in some she is seen sporting open hair. Apart from the actress's outfits, her accessories like jhunkas, bindi and maangtika are adding the statement to her over all look.

Catch a glimpse of her beautiful traditional avatars here:

