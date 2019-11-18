Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani turn heads in chic dresses at 'Good Newzz' trailer launch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani were spotted at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie 'Good Newwz', and damn, they looked 'fine'. The actresses looked smashing as they got together with the cast of the movie that includes actors Akshay Kumar and Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh for the event. The movie is a comedy-drama dealing with a storyline involving two couples going through the process of in-vitro fertilization.

Styled by celebrity stylist and actress Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor wore a light lemon coloured dress from designer Dion Lee's collection. The V neck full-sleeved dress features a diamond-shaped cut-out detailing on the waist. The calf-length dress also features cinched detailing around the neckline and waist. Fenty strapped heels, a few rings and studded earrings made for a head-turning look. Kareen kept her hair open with straightened out beachy waves and dewy makeup.

The cinched detailing features a pearl detailing too. Stunning right?

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns arrives at the trailer launch of 'Good Newwz'.

On the other hand, actress Kiara Advani dazzled in a bubblegum pink one-shoulder dress. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara looked like a barbie doll in a dress that featured a puffed one-sided sleeve and gathered detailing around the waist. The dress featured all over layered detailing with frills at the bottom. The actress sported a no-accessory look with a pair of white pumps. Simple basic make-up and blow-dried voluminous hair made for a fresh, beautiful look.

Kiara made a head-turning entry at the launch event.

Their movie is all set to release on the 27th of December, 2019. Watch the trailer here.

