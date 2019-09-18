Kareena Kapoor Khan proves there's no going wrong with a classic LBD and silver jewellery

Kareena Kapoor Khan's name has always been synonymous with fashion. She is never afraid to take risks and her fashion choices are never defined by the trends. This trait is what sets her a class apart from the others. A self-proclaimed fan of classic pieces, She always does herself and never obsesses over fashion trends. Giving us another moment to swoon on her gorgeousness, she was recently spotted wearing a beautiful black dress by Silvia Tcherassi along with layered silver jewels by Amrapali.

Not long back enough, every other blogger, as well as the celebs, were high on silver jewellery. The trend died out after a lot of exploitation. People got busy with other trends and forgot about silver jewellery until today, when the K goddess decided to bless us again with a smashing look featuring these layered silver babies.

Have a look!

She is seen wearing a stunning maxi dress with a V neckline. The dress has a gathered detailing at the waist and brings out Bebo's beautiful body shape perfectly. The high-low detailing adds a lot of character to this dress, which would have looked simple otherwise. The silver necklaces with traditional designs by Amrapali add the perfect amount of bling to the look. Their length of each piece falls perfectly in layers covering her neck beautifully.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she went for statement-making makeup with smokey kohl-lined eyes and nude lips. Hair swept back, she paired her dress with sexy black heels.

Indeed a perfect look by the queen of Bollywood!