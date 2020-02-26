Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ivanka Trump dons embroidered anarkali by Rohit Bal at Rashtrapati Bhawan dinner, see pics

Always one to be dressed for the occasion, Ivanka Trump joined President Ram Nath Kovind for a gala dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday evening. She wore a rich ivory embroidered anarkali by popular designer Rohit Bal. The bodice coloured full-sleeve number featured a high-neck and a layered free-flowing silhouette. She was accompanied by her husband and the White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner to the dinner. Ivanka earlier visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad in November 2017, and had dinner with global delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka Trump shared some pictures from Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Sharing another set of pictures, she wrote, "It was an honor to join President Kovind at a beautiful banquet in honor of POTUS and FLOTUS’s visit to India".

Earlier in the day, Ivanka Trump joined her father and US President Donald Trump during the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan dressed in all white.Ivanka was seen in a white sherwani and pants created by designer Anita Dongre which featured a Nehru Collar and enamel coat buttons. She accessorised her look with a pair oftraditional Polki earrings set in gold.

Sharing a picture ofIvanka on her Instagram handle, Dongre wrote: "ivankatrump looks lovely in our classic handwoven Suruhi Sherwani."The dress is made of handwoven Murshidabadi silk with metallic button-down details.

On Monday during the visit to Ahmedabad, Ivanka wore a repeat Porenza Schouler dress in a nod to sustainable fashion. Ivanka was first spotted in the floral printed dress on her visit to Argentina back in 2019.

Read More: Ivanka Trump repeats outfit as she visits India, impresses fashion police

(With IANS Inputs)