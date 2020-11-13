Here are 5 easy ways to take care of your silver jewellery, idols

Image Source : UNDER ARRANGEMENT Here are 5 easy ways to take care of your silver jewellery and idols

We have stepped into the month of festivities. It’s the month of Diwali that is the widely celebrated, eagerly awaited, and immensely cherished festival. It is being celebrated all over India with fervour and zeal. The festival of Diwali kick starts from Dhanteras which is today (November 13). The meaning of the word is derived from Dhan which means wealth and Teras means thirteenth as it marks the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik and the beginning of Diwali.

It is said that “Buying silver on this auspicious day brings lots of good luck and prosperity into your life”. Therefore, people celebrate this festival by buying Jewellery and articles made of silver. But the question that arises is what are the best possible ways to keep our Silver Jewellery safe and clean? Here are 5 easy ways to take care of your silver jewellery and idols for its long-lasting best-look.

1. If you use Sterling Silver on regular basis then it won’t become pale or black but this is not the case with 999 Silver as after some use, 999 Silver starts getting dull and oxidised. If we are not using them, then we should keep our Silver things in a plastic bag or a proper box but the trick here is that air shouldn't go into the box or plastic bag. It must be vacuum-free.



2. For an enduring finish, we can always clean our silver with Colgate powder and wood ash on regular basis.



3. One can also use tomato ketchup to clean silver items at home as it’s easy to use and safest remedy. You just need to take a little amount of tomato ketchup on the affected or black area then rub gently with a soft napkin or brush after allowing rest for 15-20 mins. After that, rinse clean.



4. Did you know aluminum foil and detergent can also do wonders for your tarnished jewelry? All you just have to do is boil water and put your silver jewelry into it and then add small balls of aluminum foil and little amount of detergent into the boiling water. It instantly makes your jewelry shiner and brighter.



5.Another easiest method is baking soda. Forget all the expensive products, just use the items that you already have in your kitchen. Just put your silver into the vessel of hot water and after a boil, takeout the silver item from the vessel and take a little amount of baking soda on a soft bristle brush and gently rub. In the toughest of tarnish situations, this low cost and easy method will clean your jewelleries.

“This year, people are preferring 925 Sterling Silver Jewellery Crafted in Certified American Diamonds and Oxidised Silver Jewellery. Apart from that Marcasite Silver Jewellery, Matte Silver Jewellery and Silver Jewellery coated in rose gold which is 70% imported and 30% made in India are also in high demand this season. People are also going for 999 Pure Silver like Utensils, Silver Coins, Ritualistic Thaal, Kalash, Aarti, Aachwani, Agarbatti (incense stick) Stand, Diyas, Krishan Jhula, Idols of God and Goddess, Showpieces, Jewellery Store Boxes, etc.” said Anil Kumar Yadav, Maniram Jewellers owner.