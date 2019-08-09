Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauri & Nainika are LFW Winter Festive 2019 grand finale designers

Designer duo Gauri & Nainika will bring down the curtains of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive season. The designers are set to return to the fashion gala after showcasing their "The Art of Latte" collection at Summer/Resort edition of 2019.

Gauri & Nainika's work is inspired by European fashion, history, art and even old Hollywood and, this season will see them create magic with Lakme's beauty statement of #FreeYourLips, which revolves around freedom of expression.

"We are super excited about this association with Lakme and it’s our pleasure to showcase our collection at the Grand Finale.

"Every woman and this season’s theme of #FreeYourLips resonates perfectly with the women we are, free and liberated. We look forward to bringing alive this theme through our collection," the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designers for Winter / Festive 2019 said in a statement.

The collection, touted to be fiercely feminine, is based on power dressing of the '80s to the golden era, reflecting styles which are fun, free and light.

The garments will reflect sharp detailing, dramatic and fluid silhouettes, vintage botanical illustrations and intricate hand embroideries with hints of shimmer in bold colours.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme added, "Looking forward to Gauri & Nainika’s show that will bring alive lightness with energy in a way never seen before.”

The LFW Winter Festive runs August 21 through August 25.