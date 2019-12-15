Image Source : INSTAGRAM Flaunting ghoomar moves to witty answers, India's Suman Rao lands third spot in Miss World 2019

Suman Rao represented India at the prestigious Miss World 2019 and, was crowned the second runner-up. She won the audience's heart as well as those of the judges with her passion for women empowerment.Suman won hearts for her Beauty With A purpose initiative -- Project Pragati, to empower women. This year's Miss World was held in London. Miss Jamaica Toni Ann-Singh was crowned the Miss World 2019. Ophely Mezino of France and Suman Rao of India were the first and second runners up of the beauty pageant respectively.

The beauty queen spoke about equal opportunities that every woman deserves and thanked her mother on stage. When asked about one famous personality from her past or present to choose to make a change to the world, she said that instead of choosing a prominent figure from the past or present she believes that every individual must do everything they can to make the world a better place to live in today.

Suman also made a buzz at the competition for her choice of attire to showcase Indian costume as she made a stunning appearance in a red lehenga complete with traditional jewellery. Being a trained Kathak dancer, she also wowed everyone with her performance on Deepika Padukone's hit song Ghoomar.

Earlier, Suman Rao said that from a very young age, she had the dream of representing India at an international platform. “I have also faced gender bias in my life, which is the reason I really want to do something to eradicate it. When I got to know about the platform Miss India provides, I decided to win it and bring about a change in society through it. Miss India’s project, Beauty With Brains, gives you an opportunity to work towards the betterment of society,” she was quoted as saying to Times of India.