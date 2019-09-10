Image Source : YOUTUBE 7 Fashion Tips That Will Make You Look Slimmer Instantly!

How many times have you stopped yourself from taking a bite of that cake, just to fit in that hot bodycon dress for your friend's birthday? Not everyone is blessed with the slim gene in their body, nor do many people have the time and energy to the gym. But no, that should never stop you from looking your best every day. So dive in people, we have some awesome tips for you that will make you look slimmer instantly, without much effort!

1. Invest in good quality shapewear!

shapewear

Many times, we tend to buy shapewear that is too small for us - just in the hope of going down a few sizes. This is the worst mistake you could be making. Shapewear that is too small for you will create rolls on your body and will make you look bulgier and unnatural. Invest in shapewear according to your size. It will create a perfectly seamless look and even out all the bulges.

2. Always wear clothes that fit!

Now would actually be a good time to throw away that dress you bought in a smaller size for the day you would lose weight, or that blazer that looks baggy on you. A good fitting piece is way more flattering than anything that is not true to your size.

3. Go easy on layers and ruffles!

kangana

If you want to give an appearance of a leaner body, you must go easy on designs that fluff you up and make you look bulkier. Ruffles, pouf sleeves, layers may add a few extra pounds on you without even realizing. So go for cleaner and simpler designs.

4. Cinch that waist!

Waist is usually the second tiniest part of one's body, other than the neck. Doesn't matter what you are wearing, if you cinch that waist - you are bound to look slimmer anyway! Just add in that belt or tuck in your shirt and you'll be good to go!

5. Choose your colours wisely!

Sonam Kapoor

It's a well-known fact that black makes you look slimmer. But we are just not talking about that, wearing one colour from head to toe is a great way to look more toned and slim. Try wearing the same coloured separates, but in different fabrics. Adding a jacket or a third piece in the same colour will definitely fetch you brownie points.

6. Match the colour of your heels/shoes with your skin colour!

It makes you look taller which in turn makes you look leaner, and nude heels almost go well with anything. So go buy those nude heels now!

7. Choose your accessories strategically!

Sonam Kapoor Accessories

A bigger bag make you look bigger than you really are! Hoops can add weight to your face and drop necklaces can make your neck look longer, creating an illusion of a leaner figure. So don't neglect those accessories. Spend some time choosing the right accessories for yourself and you will be surprised how much difference these little things can make to your entire look!