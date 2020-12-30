Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAIKEET_VINTAGE/SHOPONCEUPONAB Fashion 2020 rewind: Masks to pyjamas, the changing face of fashion in the new normal

The COVID 19 pandemic has had and is still having ramified impact on every aspect of your lives and every industry segment we can think of, in unprecedented ways. The fashion retail industry is no exception. Like every other sector, the ‘new normal’, characterised by Work From Home norms, social distancing guidelines, reduced footfalls in physical brick and mortar stores are compelling the lifestyle and fashion industry to re-invent, re-strategize and re-align themselves to address consumer’s needs, demands and aspirations in the most befitting way possible. The new normal is here to stay and the industry has already started demonstrating trends that will shape our preferences in the coming times.

With the majority of people staying indoors, the fashion retail industry is bullishly boarding the digital bandwagon and are rethinking of ways in which they can tap into their customers, by offering unparalleled online shopping experiences - hitherto more or less, unexplored!

The public health crisis has suddenly made health and sanitisation a huge priority. It has accelerate remote working and contactless operations. It has caused us to be more flexible, accommodative and agile, so suddenly attending a business meeting in T-shirt is not a challenge. Our socially constructed codes whether personal or official have changed. These behavioural and lifestyle changes have caused a number of fashion trends to emerge.

• The Mask quotient-

From being an essential tool to counter COVID 19, masks, especially designer masks, have quickly flooded the market and are well embraced by public. Although masks have replaced smiles but they have added a hue of colours, designs, and visuals to the face bordering from official, to highly fashionable, to outright quirky.

• One-mile-wear concept-

With people staying mostly indoors and many working from home, people want a unique mix of a comfortable at home attire, which can serve multiple purpose from attending professional office calls to fulfilling the need to step-out nearby shop or store. Originally a Japanese concept, the fashion trend is marked by smart outfits that can be adjusted to fit a virtual professional meeting, be a lounge wear when offline, and yet negates the necessity to change when stepping out at a mile radius from home to run some errands.

• Classic but Comfortable-

Classic T-shits, shirts, tops and dresses to give the right top of the table look, paired with pyjamas, bermudas, khakis, loose pants making comfortable underneath is what’s making into everyone’s wardrobe. Add simple blazers to that and the semi-formal work-from-home look is complete.

• The COVID 19 Office attire-

The office dress code is more likely to ease in the COVID 19 era. For those venturing out to work, masks, gloves, sanitizers form the essential accessories. Needless to say, these health accessories do add to the heat and hassle. Being in a sub-tropical country, Indians are choosing comfortable business attire made of breathable fabric, such as loose and comfortable shirts and trousers, denims and polos, light blazers, one piece dresses, tops, kurtis and salwars and comfortable skirts are the emerging trends. Pastel shades and bold colours will be making a stronger comeback.

Needless to say, the entire retail and fashion segment has been impacted by the pandemic, which has caused both the operations and fashion to throw some unique trends. With the COVID19 effect is bound to stay for a longer period of time, these trends will only grow stronger and interesting in months to come.