Diwali 2021: Deck up your little ones in stunning and cute outfits this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali 2021: Deck up little ones in stunning outfits

Diwali 2021 is here and it’s time to challenge your inner divas and hunks and look best and flaunt yourself. It’s that time of the year when endless get-togethers and card parties are on peak. Whether it’s male or female, everyone wants to look like a million dollars on a festive day. Then why should our little ones stay away from decking up in style? After all, the festival is for everyone and fashion has always been a big part of all the celebrations.

This Diwali, Ms Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub has listed down a few most stunning and cute outfits options for your precious bundle of joy.

Winsome little black dress

The little black dress is a must-have for the festive season because of its super trendy design and pattern that will make your little one look like a princess. Comfortable yet stylish, such dresses can never go wrong for any occasion. Make your baby wear cute adorable hair clips with the dress and complete the whole look with tiny attractive footwear.

Metallic Color block Jacket

Diwali is all about bling and shine. Then why not to go for something like a metallic colour block jacket this time for your little one? As it will give your kid a complete rockstar vibe and dear mom, you will surely gonna get a lot of compliments. Moreover, it’s perfect for the wintery night to add that extra warmth that your baby will be needed. The best thing about such kinda jackets is you can team up with any of the outfits and can give an ethnic or western look as you desire.

Multi Co-ordinate set

Multi Co-ordinate sets always look super stylish and trendy. We can bet if your little prince is gonna wear this set, he is going to steal all the attention. This classic combo will make your baby look dapper and everyone out there will go gaga over his look. If you want to add more oomph in the whole look, all you can do is to add a cute bow for a nice add on.

Bodysuit with stockings

Bodysuits have become the trend of the season. They look super adorable and also are very comfortable at the same time. No matter what’s the occasion, Bodysuits always look chic and adds a style statement to your lil one’s personality. As weather is changing, for that some extra warmth, paired it with ribbed stockings to complete the look.