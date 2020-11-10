Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Diwali 2020: Take inspiration from Bollywood beauties to make unique fashion statement this festive season

From Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's leading style divas make an impeccable statement with their unique fashion sense.

Despite their style of dressing being polls apart, off late one trend seems to have caught the fancy of them all e 'co-ords'. Many actresses have been spotted flaunting the coordinated look, which is created by wearing a matching two-piece set. From skirt sets, suited-up, pant suits, co-ords are probably the trendiest options this season. Get inspired by these looks:

Kangana Ranaut

The 'Queen' who courts controversy can't be blamed for this chic ensemble. The star recently posted a picture of herself, dressed in a charcoal grey woollen skirt with a matching cardigan. Keeping her hair naturally curly and make-up neutral with smoky eyes, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is perfectly dressed for the winter.

Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4GKVMt9qJz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 5, 2020

Deepika Padukone

Deepika makes a bold statement in a pair of co-ordinated black leather pant and a matching turtle-neck in leather. A pair of black pumps and with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail, she shows she means business.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The biggest fashionista amongst them all, Sonam Kapoor, looks millennial cool in an icy-blue athleisure suit. A pair of blue sneakers and shades completes the trendy look.

Ananya Panday

Bollywood newbie looks pretty as a daisy in her chocolate brown co-ords. She turns up the heat with a bandeau top, matching silk pants and hair carelessly thrown over her shoulders in beachy waves.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks trendy in her blue and white chequered co-ord set. The crop top with plunging neckline with matching lose pants are perfect for a balmy winter afternoon. Don't forget to accessorise with a pair of heart-shaped sunnies.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage