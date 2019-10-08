Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
In her latest cover shoot with of the leading magazines, Deepika Padukone channeled her inner boss woman and bowled us all over. Check out the pictures here!

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 12:08 IST
Deepika Padukone's latest magazine photo shoot is every boss woman's dream

One of the most popular actresses of Bollywood and the OG 'bhabhi' of all the paps in India, Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. The versatile actress is known for her great style and ability to pull off most daring looks with ease. In her latest cover shoot with of the leading magazines, Deepika channeled her inner boss woman and bowled us all over.

The fashion shoot comprised of strong shoulders, well-fitted pants, sleek yet polished hairstyles and also feminine flirty blouses. The Ralph Lauren creations in neutral tones looked great on the actress. Deepika is a big fan of mono-tonal dressing herself and we can totally imagine her wearing outfits like these in real life too. Check out her pictures from the shoot here:

On the work-front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak', a movie based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She is also turning a producer with this film. Talking about her decision of turning to a producer. She said, "I became a producer because I want to reach more people and create an impact through my films. Cinema is such a powerful tool." 

