Deepika Padukone stuns in a polka dot gown at the Jio MAMI film festival

Honestly guys, If this is how blues look like, we don't mind them at all! Making us fall in love with her even more, Deepika Padukone was today spotted at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela looking radiant as ever in a blue floor-length gown. Styled by close friend and her favourite stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone was clearly the center of attention at the event, where she was invited as the chairperson.

She wore an Egyptian blue colour gown by Dubai based designer Marmar Halim that featured big black polka dots. The gown featured a cinched waist with a voluminous skirt, giving us major ball gown feels. The upper part showcased a one-shoulder detailing with a gathered structured sleeve on one side. She paired her gown with simple studs - a great choice complementing her dramatic dress.

The choice of footwear was black slinky heels. Make-up was typical Deepika style minimal smokey eyes and nude lips. She kept her hairstyle sleek with a middle parting and slight waves at the back.

Check out her pictures here:

Deepika Padukone at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela.

We love this look! What about you?