Christmas 2021: Amazing outfits options for kids to make this festive season special

December is for sure the most awaited month of the year as it’s the month to get merry and celebrate the season of joy by stepping it into the New year. The day of Christmas is all about giftings and spreading happiness. It’s time to jingle and have fun. It’s all about wearing fancy outfits and flaunting yourself.

For kids, Christmas is even more special. From Decorating Christmas trees to inviting friends for a party and enjoying the favourite delicacies, it’s a day of cheerfulness. Children get very excited on the day about their outfits and accessories that will instantly put them in a celebratory mood and make their Christmas full of jingles.

Confused about what to make your little one wear this Christmas? You don’t need to worry as Ms Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub has listed down a few of the amazing outfits options for all the kids out there.

Girls Pink Pinny Set

Pink is always girl’s favourite. Pink Pinny set is an ideal option for this Christmas. Super cute, super comfortable and will make your baby the centre of attraction. The balloon shape with a penguin face embroidery at the front is just worth praising and the adjustable straps with a crisscross back is adding an extra fashion element. Team up the look with a solid white full-sleeve t-shirt and your princess will be all set to rock.

Image Source : MINIKLUB Girls Pink Pinny Set

Girls Silver Printed fur Jacket

This Christmas dress your little one up without compromising on her comfort. Ultra stylish and sot, The fur jacket has all the Christmas vibes. The cherry on the cake is, It comes with a hood to make sure your little one is covered. Layered it up on any outfit to complete the party look.

Image Source : MINIKLUB Girls Silver Printed fur Jacket

Girls Lime Green Silver Jacquard Sweater

Christmas is all about sparkle. Whether you are visiting your friend’s place or inviting them to your place, the lime green silver jacquard sweater is all that your princess needs to wear. It will keep her warm and at the same time, will add bling to her look. The sweater is worth stealing all attention.

Image Source : MINIKLUB Girls Lime Green Silver Jaquard Sweater

Girls Pleated Jump Suit

Jumpsuit has undoubtedly made a comeback with a bang this time. Easy to wear and elegant in look, it will absolutely add a style statement to your baby’s personality. The flowy look of the outfit makes it comfortable to wear and perfect party wear.