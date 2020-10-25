Bollywood stars dazzle on Day 4 of digital Lakme Fashion Week

Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/@LAKMEFASHIONWK Radhika Madan, Aparshakti Khurana and Diana Penty at Lakme Fashion Week

The digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week saw Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khattar, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Aparshakti Khurana turn showstoppers for various designers participating in the bi-annual event.

Sonakshi and Ishaan featured as muses in the fashion film presented by designer Kunal Rawal. He launched his latest line of occasion wear, Process, inspired by the colour palette of NEXA in shades of black, white and grey.

Kunal added metallic elements to the defined silhouettes. Comprising of versatile and formal separates with detailed handwork, tone on tone Kashmiri handwork in geometric patterns and handlooms. He has created the luxury pieces using industrial elements from his factory.

Diana Penty walked the virtual runway for designer Disha Patil who showcased her latest offering, 'The Labyrinth', designed for the new-age bride. The collection is inspired by geometry and has incorporated the four common sacred geometry symbols -- Seed of Life, Flower of Life, the Sri Yantra and Metatron's Cube. She has also used intricate beadwork, paillettes and sequins to add surface texturing to the lehengas and blouses in a lighter palette of whites, greys, pinks which were highlighted with silver.

Radhika and Aparshakti were showstoppers of designer duo Sukriti and Akriti's show. They unveiled their "Neo-Phulkari" collection that focused on the traditional, vibrantly, coloured, embroidery technique which originate in Punjab. Keeping the silhouettes Indian, the duo have used organic fabric as the base and naturally dyed gota work. The collection comprised of black and white cropped pants, kurta, jacket, cropped jackets, white-on-white embroidered kurtas, ghararas and flared empire line dresses. There were sherwani/lehenga duo in ivory, peplum jackets, bralette and lehengas and cholis.

The day also saw designer Masaba Gupta launch a line of colourful headphone for the millennial consumer in collaboration with boAt . She brought the nostalgia of the "Disco Divana" era of the '70s to the millennial 2020s with vintage patterns in retro styles. Giving a creative touch to Aztec patterns, Masaba uses the tribal print with a rustic shade card, starry patterns in monochromatic colours of black and white. To add element of Jamaican rhythm vivid colours were used.

